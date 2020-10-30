Coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he's hopeful McCaffrey (ankle) can return for Week 9 against the Chiefs, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

A report earlier this week suggested McCaffrey should be back to face the Chiefs in Week 9, after he was cleared to practice Tuesday for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain Sept. 20. Mike Davis has mostly done a nice job filling in at running back, but his past three games in the starting role weren't nearly as impressive as the first three. Rhule did say Davis will still get some playing time after McCaffrey is back in the lineup, per Steve Reed of the Associated Press.