Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could see added reps as slot wideout
McCaffrey took increased snaps as a slot receiver in the Panthers' practices this week and could see more use in that role Sunday against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Panthers are starved for depth at wideout following Curtis Samuel's season-ending ankle injury, so having McCaffrey -- who has already hauled in 57 passes for 433 yards and three scores in 10 games -- assume some reps in the slot could help fill the void to some degree. It's still expected that McCaffrey will see the majority of his snaps out of the backfield, but head coach Ron Rivera may make a concerted effort to keep both the rookie and Jonathan Stewart on the field together more frequently. After struggling for much of the season, Stewart broke out in the Panthers' most recent game Nov. 13 against the Dolphins, rumbling for 110 yards on 17 carries.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores twice Monday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gets 20 touches in victory•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Leads Carolina in receiving•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Seven catches in loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores in second straight game•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Notches first NFL touchdown Sunday•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....