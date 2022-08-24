McCaffrey is a candidate to be rested in Friday's preseason game against the Bills, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that for now the Panthers appear to be trending toward playing a number of their starters in the contest, but McCaffrey could be held out of the contest, with an eye toward keeping him healthy in advance of Week 1.
