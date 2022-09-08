McCaffrey was cut on the shin by a teammate's cleat Thursday, but head coach Matt Rhule said the running back was still a full participant in practice and fit in all of his normal work, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Though the Panthers chose to add McCaffrey to the injury report as a result, his ability to take every practice rep Thursday suggests he'll avoid taking a designation into Sunday's season opener versus the Browns. Coming off two injury-shortened seasons, McCaffrey's durability has come into question, but Rhule has provided no indication that the Panthers plan to dramatically reduce the talented back's workloads and snap counts in 2022 after he stayed healthy throughout the summer.