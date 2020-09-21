McCaffrey suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers and will miss four to six weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey underwent an MRI on Monday to determine the exact severity of his ankle injury, and the results confirm a brutal scenario for the Panthers. The team will be forced to proceed without the every-down, do-it-all backfield weapon for at least the next month, and high-ankle sprains are notorious for causing lingering issues even after players are able to return to the field. Mike Davis looks like the likeliest candidate to start against the Chargers in Week 3, while Curtis Samuel and Trenton Cannon are also options to split in for backfield reps. The Panthers will also likely promote Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad in the near future.