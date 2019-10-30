Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Dealing with knee injury

McCaffrey was limited at Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After the session, coach Ron Rivera expressed "no concern" about McCaffrey's health, according to Rodrigue. It still bears watching as the week goes on, but there doesn't seem to be much worry about McCaffrey's availability for Sunday's game against the Titans.

