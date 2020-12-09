McCaffrey (shoulder) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, with coach Matt Rhule revealing afterward that the running back is now bothered by a thigh injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey seemed to be on track for a return after Carolina's Week 13 bye, but it now looks a bit more complicated with the addition of a second injury to his initial AC joint sprain. Rhule said McCaffrey "tweaked" his thigh last week, and then felt some tightness during Wednesday's practice. The running back's practice participation Thursday and Friday will be carefully monitored, with Mike Davis on hand for another start if McCaffrey can't face the Broncos on Sunday.