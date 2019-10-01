Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Doesn't leave field

McCaffrey played all 68 of the Panthers' offensive snaps in Sunday's 16-10 win over the Texans.

McCaffrey has left the field for merely five of Carolina's 277 offensive snaps through the first four weeks, leaving next to no playing time for backups Reggie Bonnafon and Jordan Scarlett. With that involvement, McCaffrey has already racked up 111 touches and 629 scrimmage yards, putting him on pace to break Chris Johnson's NFL single-season record of 2,509 in the latter category. Although coach Ron Rivera and coordinator Norv Turner previously mentioned their preseason hope to scale back McCaffrey's snaps while still increasing his touches, the superstar tailback has only grown in both capacities thus far. Furthermore, with the Panthers looking to keep pace while quarterback Cam Newton (foot) remains sidelined, the ultra-productive McCaffrey only figures to continue to carry the offense, arguably making him fantasy's most-coveted commodity.