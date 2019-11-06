Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Doesn't practice Wednesday
McCaffrey was held out of practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Last week, McCaffrey tended to a knee issue, which limited his practice reps in the Panthers' first session before he returned in full one day later. His status bears monitoring as the current week progresses, but there doesn't seem to be any worry about his availability for Sunday's visit to Green Bay. McCaffrey will draw a favorable matchup against a defense that has given up 158.2 yards from scrimmage per game and 11 touchdowns to running backs in nine contests this season.
