McCaffrey rushed 17 times for 125 yards and a touchdown while catching all 11 of his targets for another 112 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Seahawks. He also fumbled three times but didn't lose any.

McCaffrey took over after Seattle tied the game at 20-20 with just under 10 minutes remaining. He ripped off runs of 59 and 15 yards on the next two plays to get down to the 1-yard line, then capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown catch three plays later. That touchdown was his second of the day, complementing a one-yard rushing score in the third quarter. While his efforts weren't enough to thwart a late Seattle comeback here, McCaffrey's been a touchdown machine of late, with five on the ground and four more through the air over the past five games. Expect another strong performance in Week 13 against a leaky Buccaneers defense.