McCaffrey (thigh/shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Denver, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

The plan for McCaffrey to return from his shoulder injury after a Week 13 bye was spoiled by the addition of a thigh/quad injury. He was a limited practice participant Wednesday before being held out entirely Thursday and Friday. Mike Davis is now set for at least one more week in the lead backfield role, with Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon potentially getting some work off the bench. The Panthers will be on a tightened schedule next week, preparing for a Saturday game against the Packers.