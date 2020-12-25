McCaffrey (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Washington, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
The running back didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and the Panthers aren't holding a session Friday. Coach Matt Rhule already said he doesn't expect McCaffrey to play, leaving Mike Davis as the probable starter for a sixth consecutive game. While he could still try to make it back for Week 17, the lack of practice participation suggests McCaffrey's thigh injury isn't cooperating with his plans.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Still not practicing•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Looking doubtful for Week 16•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Officially inactive•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Likely to be ruled out•