McCaffrey (ankle) is present for Monday's practice and dressed in uniform, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey hasn't necessarily been designated for a return from injured reserve yet, as it remains to be seen whether he'll actually participate in Monday's session. As Getzenberg notes, however, this is the first time he's been present for practice since suffering a high-ankle sprain Week 2. The star running back hasn't yet been ruled out for Thursday's divisional game against the Falcons.