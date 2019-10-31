Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Elevates to full participant
McCaffrey (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
After McCaffrey was a limited participant at Wednesday's session, coach Ron Rivera told Rodrigue that he had "no concern" about McCaffrey's health. With his elevation to FP on Thursday, McCaffrey is good to go as the Panthers' workhorse back.
