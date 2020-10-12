McCaffrey (ankle) will undergo tests this week to determine if he's healthy enough to be activated from IR for Sunday's matchup against the Bears, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

McCaffrey has spent three weeks on IR with a high-ankle sprain, the minimum number required to return to the lineup. Coach Matt Rhule plans to have a better idea of McCaffrey's status by the time practices resume Wednesday, and a return to practice in any capacity would signal that the superstar running back has a good chance to play Week 6. Mike Davis has been excellent in his place, recording 321 yards and three total touchdowns, and will continue to start if McCaffrey can't go.