Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Enhanced workload planned for Week 2
Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said that his goal is to get McCaffrey between 15 and 20 carries and around six to 10 receptions Sunday against the Falcons, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Rivera indicated earlier in the summer that McCaffrey would receive around 25 to 30 touches per game this season in ideal scenarios, and the coach's comments Thursday suggest he hasn't scaled back those expectations for the second-year running back. It appeared that McCaffrey had a strong setup for a hefty workload in the season-opening 16-8 win over the Cowboys -- a game in which the Panthers never trailed and led by two possessions for most of the second half -- but McCaffrey only earned 16 touches (10 carries, six receptions) and finished with 95 total yards. The Week 2 road matchup should present a stiffer challenge for the Panthers, who likely won't be able to control the tempo of the game to the extent they did in the opener. As a result, it's tough to envision McCaffrey getting the sort of volume in the run game that Rivera is shooting for.
