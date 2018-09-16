McCaffrey rushed eight times for 37 yards and brought in 14 of 15 targets for 102 yards in the Panthers' 31-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

McCaffrey's passing game usage was extreme, even by his lofty standards. The absence of Greg Olsen (foot) certainly played a part in his usage, as did a game script that saw the Panthers trail throughout the second half. The Panthers undoubtedly want to get McCaffrey more involved on the ground as well, but in games such as Sunday's they'll clearly maximize the running back's talents through the air as needed. McCaffrey will look to continue the solid start to his season versus the Bengals in Week 3.