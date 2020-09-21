McCaffrey (ankle) is expected to sit out "multiple weeks" due to the injury he sustained during Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Buccaneers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey suffered the injury late during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss, and he's slated to undergo an MRI on Monday to officially determine the nature of his ankle issue. If the every-down superstar is indeed forced to miss multiple weeks, Mike Davis will be the top candidate to replace him in Carolina's backfield. Curtis Samuel and Trenton Cannon could also see reps at running back. The team may also promote Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad.