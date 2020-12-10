Coach Matt Rhule said Thursday "at this time I do not expect [McCaffrey] to play" against the Broncos on Sunday, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

Rhule also said that McCaffrey, who missed Thursday's practice after being limited Wednesday, is currently rehabbing. The star running back is dealing with both a new thigh injury and his lingering AC joint sprain. Though McCaffrey hasn't yet been officially ruled out, it certainly looks like Mike Davis is trending toward leading Carolina's backfield versus Denver.