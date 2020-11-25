McCaffrey (shoulder) is expected to practice in some capacity Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
This is encouraging news for McCaffrey, who is dealing with an AC join injury and logged a trio of DNPs leading up to Week 11. However, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Monday that McCaffrey is "unlikely to play" in this Sunday's game against the Vikings. McCaffrey's potential return to the practice field won't necessarily impact that notion. Mike Davis will be ready to lead the backfield for a second straight game if McCaffrey is ultimately inactive in Week 12.
