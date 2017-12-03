McCaffrey (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rapoport's report essentially supports what Panthers head coach Ron Rivera had suggested Friday following the team's final practice of the week. Though McCaffrey was limited to two practices this week due to the shoulder issue, it's not expected that he'll face a limited snap count in a key divisional matchup. In the two sides' previous meeting in Week 3, McCaffrey was limited 16 yards on four carries, but had the best game of his young career as a receiver, hauling in nine of 11 targets for 101 yards.