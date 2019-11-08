Play

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Feeling ready for Sunday

McCaffrey (knee) said he feels great and will be fine for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey was held out of practice Wednesday before participating in a limited fashion Thursday. It isn't clear if he'll have a designation on the final injury report, but he doesn't sound concerned about his knee.

