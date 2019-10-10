Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Few concerns about Wednesday absence

Coach Ron Rivera told Tiffany Blackmon of NFL Network that McCaffrey (back) will continue to receive regular off days on Wednesdays.

McCaffrey was held out of Wednesday's practice due to back soreness, but the report notes he received last Wednesday off as well. Apparently this may become a regular occurrence, so fantasy owners shouldn't need to fret about the early MVP candidate taking a day off practice. While McCaffrey remains a bit sore, team doctors plan to continue checking in and providing treatment throughout the upcoming flight to London. He did take all walkthrough reps in practice this week, so all signs are pointing to McCaffrey being ready for the Week 6 matchup against the Buccaneers.