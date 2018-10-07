Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Finds end zone in win over Giants
McCaffrey carried 17 times for 58 yards Sunday against the Giants. He also caught five of six targets for an additional 35 yards and a touchdown in the 33-31 win.
After gashing the Bengals in his previous outing, McCaffrey struggled to the tune of just 3.4 yards per carry against a respectable Giants front. He was hardly involved as a pass catcher early on, but his workload in that regard picked up as the game went along and he scored his first touchdown of the season on an 18-yard reception in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey's usage varies quite a bit depending on game flow from week to week, but he's totaled at least 93 scrimmage yards in all four games this season and is averaging 6.8 receptions per outing. He'll look to build on this solid performance next Sunday against the Redskins.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Big rushing performance Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Excels as pass catcher in Week 2 loss•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Enhanced workload planned for Week 2•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Totals 95 scrimmage yards versus Cowboys•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Busy while playing first half•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Breaks free for long score•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.