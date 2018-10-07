McCaffrey carried 17 times for 58 yards Sunday against the Giants. He also caught five of six targets for an additional 35 yards and a touchdown in the 33-31 win.

After gashing the Bengals in his previous outing, McCaffrey struggled to the tune of just 3.4 yards per carry against a respectable Giants front. He was hardly involved as a pass catcher early on, but his workload in that regard picked up as the game went along and he scored his first touchdown of the season on an 18-yard reception in the fourth quarter. McCaffrey's usage varies quite a bit depending on game flow from week to week, but he's totaled at least 93 scrimmage yards in all four games this season and is averaging 6.8 receptions per outing. He'll look to build on this solid performance next Sunday against the Redskins.