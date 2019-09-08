Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gains 209 yards in loss
McCaffrey ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and added 81 yards on 10 catches during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.
Carolina was down by two scores midway through the third quarter when, in the wildcat, McCaffrey faked a handoff to quarterback Cam Newton and cut upfield for an eight-yard touchdown. The play was illustrative of the kind of threat McCaffrey can continue to become. After offseason shoulder surgery, the pressure is greater than ever for Newton to cut down on running, but his athleticism still makes him a threat to do so. The result -- if Sunday is any indication -- could be McCaffrey having his cake and eating it too, benefiting from defenses afraid of the quarterback run while also not sacrificing many touches. McCaffrey did have a touchdown vultured late, but figures to have as many opportunities to make play as any top-flight back this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Features against Pats•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Slated to suit up Thursday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could get more per-play touches•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Hoping for 1,000/1,000 campaign•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Workload may be scaled back•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...