McCaffrey ran for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries and added 81 yards on 10 catches during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Carolina was down by two scores midway through the third quarter when, in the wildcat, McCaffrey faked a handoff to quarterback Cam Newton and cut upfield for an eight-yard touchdown. The play was illustrative of the kind of threat McCaffrey can continue to become. After offseason shoulder surgery, the pressure is greater than ever for Newton to cut down on running, but his athleticism still makes him a threat to do so. The result -- if Sunday is any indication -- could be McCaffrey having his cake and eating it too, benefiting from defenses afraid of the quarterback run while also not sacrificing many touches. McCaffrey did have a touchdown vultured late, but figures to have as many opportunities to make play as any top-flight back this season.