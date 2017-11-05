Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gets 20 touches in victory
McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 66 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons. He also caught five of six targets for 28 yards.
McCaffrey had averaged just over five carries per game since Week 1, but after veteran Jonathan Stewart lost two fumbles during the first quarter, the team turned to the rookie a career-high 15 times in the rushing game. Not only did McCaffrey take advantage of his opportunities by posting a season-best 4.4 yards per carry, but he also scored his first rushing touchdown. Despite getting more involved on the ground, McCaffrey still made his usual impact through the air, catching at least five passes for a fifth straight game. Combined, McCaffrey put together the type of high-volume, dual-threat performance many expected he'd have more regularly this season, perhaps marking a breakthrough ahead of next Monday's visit from the Dolphins.
