Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gets in full practice
McCaffrey (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.
McCaffrey has had limitations on his practice reps for three consecutive weeks at this point, but they were lifted on each occasion. As a result, his foot issue won't impact his availability for the Panthers' Week 11 divisional matchup with the Falcons, who have conceded 124.9 yards from scrimmage per game and nine touchdowns to running backs in nine contests this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tending to foot issue•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Totals 141 scrimmage yards•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Good to go•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Feeling ready for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Practices in limited fashion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Trust your studs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...