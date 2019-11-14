Play

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Gets in full practice

McCaffrey (foot) practiced fully Thursday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

McCaffrey has had limitations on his practice reps for three consecutive weeks at this point, but they were lifted on each occasion. As a result, his foot issue won't impact his availability for the Panthers' Week 11 divisional matchup with the Falcons, who have conceded 124.9 yards from scrimmage per game and nine touchdowns to running backs in nine contests this season.

