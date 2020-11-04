Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey (ankle) looked good in his first padded practice since Week 2, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. "He looked like Christian," Rhule said. "He looked sharp. We'll see how his body responds to the duress and see how it responds tomorrow morning.''

The Panthers still need to evaluate how his ankle responds to Wednesday's practice workload, but it does seem McCaffrey is on track to return for Sunday's game in Kansas City. While fellow running back Mike Davis has made a decent case to stay involved in the offense, Rhule recently hinted at McCaffrey returning to large workloads once he's cleared to play.