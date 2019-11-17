Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Goes to work in passing game
McCaffrey tallied 70 rushing yards on 14 carries and caught 11 of 14 targets for 121 receiving yards during Sunday's 29-3 loss to the Falcons.
Another Sunday, another monstrous outing for the MVP candidate McCaffrey. The third-year back was even more dominant than usual in the passing game Sunday, however, establishing a new season-high with his 11-catch outing, and exceeding his previous season-best in receiving yardage by 35. What's even more encouraging is the fact that McCaffrey has been extremely efficient as a rusher of late, as he has averaged an astronomical 6.1 yards per carry since Week 8. He'll face an immense challenge maintaining that level of effectiveness on the ground in Week 12, with the Panthers getting ready to face New Orleans' top-five rush defense.
