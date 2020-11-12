McCaffrey has a realistic chance to play Week 11 against the Lions following a second opinion on his injured shoulder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey is all but officially ruled out this week against Tampa Bay, with Mike Davis again set to lead the charge in the Carolina backfield. While fantasy managers should consider McCaffrey "week-to-week," this is probably a best-case scenario, as all that was known previously about his AC joint injury was that it wasn't season-ending. McCaffrey's practice participation will be worth closely monitoring heading into next week.