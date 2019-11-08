Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Good to go
McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Green Bay.
McCaffrey closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices, noting afterward that he's feeling great and will be ready for Sunday's game. With the Panthers clawing for a playoff spot, the star running back should see usual workload in game No. 9 of what's shaping up as a historically productive fantasy season. With 246.4 PPR points, McCaffrey is on pace to top LaDainian Tomlinson's record of 481.1 from 2006.
