Play

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Good to go

McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in Green Bay.

McCaffrey closed out the week with back-to-back limited practices, noting afterward that he's feeling great and will be ready for Sunday's game. With the Panthers clawing for a playoff spot, the star running back should see usual workload in game No. 9 of what's shaping up as a historically productive fantasy season. With 246.4 PPR points, McCaffrey is on pace to top LaDainian Tomlinson's record of 481.1 from 2006.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories