McCaffrey (shoulder) is not in line to play Sunday against the Lions.

Carolina was initially hopeful that the AC joint injury McCaffrey suffered to his shoulder Nov. 8 would only keep him out for one game, but he's heading toward a second straight absence after failing to make much notable progress over the past week. With McCaffrey slated to be sidelined, Mike Davis is in line for another start at running back for the Panthers in Week 11. McCaffrey will now target a possible return to game action Nov. 29 versus the Vikings.