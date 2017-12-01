Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Headed for questionable tag
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team may wait until Saturday to make a decision on whether McCaffrey (shoulder) plays in Sunday's game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
While the final injury report hasn't been released, Rivera's comments all but assure McCaffrey will be listed as questionable. The running back returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, and he's back on the field Friday in some capacity. Another update will be available when the injury report is released.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Returns in limited fashion•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Spotted at practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tending to injured shoulder•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tallies 97 yards•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Could see added reps as slot wideout•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores twice Monday•
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...