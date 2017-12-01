Panthers coach Ron Rivera said the team may wait until Saturday to make a decision on whether McCaffrey (shoulder) plays in Sunday's game against the Saints, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

While the final injury report hasn't been released, Rivera's comments all but assure McCaffrey will be listed as questionable. The running back returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant, and he's back on the field Friday in some capacity. Another update will be available when the injury report is released.