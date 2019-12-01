Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Held in check by Redskins

McCaffrey carried 14 times for 44 yards and caught seven of 13 targets for 58 additional yards during Sunday's 29-21 loss to the Redskins.

Despite his seemingly favorable matchup, McCaffrey averaged just 3.1 yards per carry en route to one of his lowest rushing outputs of the season. He yet again played a major role in the passing game, but even at that he hauled in just over half the passes thrown his way and barely reached 100 yards from scrimmage. Most notably, McCaffrey failed to reach the end zone for just the third time this season to cap off this lackluster outing. He should have every opportunity to bounce back next Sunday against the Falcons.