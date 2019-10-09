Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Held out with back injury
McCaffrey didn't practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
Through five games, McCaffrey has logged every offensive snap on three occasions and missed just 14 of a possible 342 of those plays, so it's no surprise he's picked up some bumps and bruises along the way. The aforementioned back issue may stem from his flip into the end zone this past Sunday against the Jaguars. With that in mind, McCaffrey's status should be monitored closely in the coming days to get a sense of his status for Sunday's trip to London to face the Buccaneers.
