Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he's hopeful McCaffrey (ankle) will be activated from IR for this Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

The 24-year-old running back has already missed six games after initially being handed a 4-to-6 week timeline. There has been growing optimism that McCaffrey would return for Week 9 against the Chiefs, but this is the second time in four days that Rhule has said he's "hopeful" for McCaffrey's return and that the trainers will determine the final verdict. While the language is far from certain, the star back will practice this week, which bodes well for his chances to play. McCaffrey will obviously be the clear No. 1 back once he's fully healthy, but Rhule reiterated Monday that Mike Davis has earned a role in the offense moving forward. According to David Newton of ESPN, that doesn't necessarily mean McCaffrey won't be an every-snap player, as Davis could line up at wide receiver while McCaffrey is on the field.