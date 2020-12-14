The Panthers are optimistic that McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh) will practice Tuesday and have a chance to suit up in Green Bay on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey hasn't suited up for a regular-season game since Week 9, and he's made only three appearances on the field all year. It looks as though the do-it-all running back at least has a shot to contribute against Green Bay, but fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on his practice status. Mike Davis would figure to start again if McCaffrey can't go.