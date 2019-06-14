Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Hoping for 1,000/1,000 campaign
McCaffrey said one of his individual goals is to become the third player in NFL history with 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season, Bryan Strickland of Panthers.com reports.
This has become a talking point every offseason, whether its brought up in conjunction with McCaffrey, David Johnson, Le'Veon Bell or Todd Gurley. It isn't hard to imagine Johnson or McCaffrey making a real push in 2019, especially after the latter fell just 133 receiving yards shy last season. Coach Ron Rivera said he wants McCaffrey to play fewer snaps this year, but Rivera also noted that a reduction in playing time wouldn't necessitate a corresponding drop in carries/touches. In any case, the Panthers didn't do much to upgrade their backfield depth, re-signing Cameron Artis-Payne and then drafting Jordan Scarlett in the fifth round. A diverse rushing attack that also utilizes Cam Newton, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel should free up rushing lanes for McCaffrey.
