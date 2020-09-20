McCaffrey is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to an ankle injury, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Per the report, McCaffrey has been been walking on his own power on the sideline, testing his ankle out, but it remains to be seen if he'll re-enter the contest. Next up for the team's carries are Mike Davis and Trenton Cannon.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Strong start to season•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Looking crisp at camp•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Becomes highest-paid running back•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores 19th TD of 2019•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Prepping for normal role Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Nabs career-high 15 passes•