McCaffrey (thigh) was wearing a red, non-contact jersey at practice Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
The same applies to fellow running back Mike Davis (undisclosed). McCaffrey doesn't seem likely to play Sunday against the Saints, and if Davis is out or limited at all this weekend, Rodney Smith and Trenton Cannon would be next up for the team's Week 17 carries.
