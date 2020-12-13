McCaffrey (shoulder/thigh) will not play Week 14 against the Broncos.
No surprises here, as McCaffrey entered game day with a doubtful designation that was officially confirmed upon the release of inactives. McCaffrey will keep his sights on a Week 15 return, while Mike Davis again takes a leading role in the Carolina backfield in the meantime.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Doubtful on final injury report•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not at practice•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Expected to miss Week 14•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Dealing with new injury•