McCaffrey (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against Washington, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.

As expected, McCaffrey will log a sixth consecutive absence and remains with just three active games on his 2020 ledger. The Pro Bowl running back will have one final opportunity to suit up this season in Week 17 against the Saints, but given the Panthers' lack of postseason aspirations, it's fair to wonder whether it will be worthwhile to risk McCaffrey's health in a meaningless finale. Mike Davis will assume primary running back duties again for Carolina versus Washington on Sunday.