Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that McCaffrey is "day-to-day" after injuring his shoulder on the last drive of Sunday's 33-31 loss to the Chiefs, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Rhule confirmed that McCaffrey is slated to undergo further medical tests, per Person, and that the Panthers expect to have a better idea of his health by Wednesday's first practice session of the week. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported that McCaffrey's status is "very much in doubt" for Week 10, but Rhule's comments sound more optimistic. At any rate, Mike Davis once again would be in line to lead Carolina's backfield if McCaffrey has to miss any more time.