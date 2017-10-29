McCaffrey caught five of seven targets for 49 yards and rushed four times for three yards in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey once again paced the Panthers in receptions and yards, with only top wideout Kelvin Benjamin matching his share of targets. While he continues to be a consistent presence in the passing game, evidenced by at least four catches in every game thus far, McCaffrey has topped 50 yards just twice. On the ground, he's averaged just 10 yards per game since Week 1. Combined, that leaves McCaffrey's fantasy stock in need of a PPR format to be most valuable.