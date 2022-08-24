McCaffrey is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason finale against the Bills, though many of the Panthers other starters will suit up, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Coming off back-to-back injury-marred seasons, McCaffrey likely will be held out of a third straight exhibition despite enjoying an injury-free summer. It also gives the Panthers a chance to evaluate prospective backups D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard, though neither figures to see much work behind McCaffrey when the Panthers host the Browns in Week 1.