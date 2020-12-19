McCaffrey (thigh), who is still officially listed as doubtful, will not play Saturday against the Packers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This was hardly a surprise to anyone, but it reaffirms the lead role will once again belong to Mike Davis, this time in a juicy matchup against the susceptible Packers run defense. It's worth noting the Panthers have not officially downgraded McCaffrey, but it certainly appears to be trending in that direction. Schefter suggested McCaffrey still wants to play at some point this season, but with just two games left to go and the Panthers out of the playoff race, it's possible the 24-year-old could be shut down for the rest of the season.