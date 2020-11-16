McCaffrey (shoulder) is not expected to suit up against the Lions on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey appears set to miss a second straight contest due to an AC joint injury, an event that would likely once again thrust Mike Davis into a three-down role in Carolina's backfield. The 24-year-old running back wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week, so it would represent tangible progress if he's able to log at least some amount of on-field activity leading up to Sunday's contest against Detroit, even if McCaffrey is ultimately forced to miss the game. With Teddy Bridgewater (knee) considered day-to-day due to an MCL sprain and also in apparent danger of missing Week 11, a number of key positions for the Panthers' offense are currently in flux.