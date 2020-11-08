McCaffrey (ankle) is expected to rotate series at running back with Mike Davis during Sunday's game in Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Panthers activated McCaffrey from injured reserve Saturday, clearing the way for him to play for the first time since going down with a high-ankle sprain Week 2. The 24-year-old is expected to start and should lead the backfield in touches and snaps, but coach Matt Rhule could be more judicious with McCaffrey's usage initially as he eases back in from the injury. Though McCaffrey routinely played 90-plus percent of the team's plays in 2019, the Panthers may treat him as more of an Option 1A than a true bell cow Sunday. Rapoport suggested that the distribution of the work between McCaffrey and Davis could resemble how the Saints use Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.