McCaffrey (shoulder) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
While McCaffrey isn't expected to suit up for Sunday's game at Minnesota, he handled more reps Thursday than he did Wednesday, coach Matt Rhule told Getzenberg. Per Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site, McCaffrey remained in a red non-contact jersey again Thursday, so he may have to shed said jersey before the team clears him for game action. Assuming he doesn't play Sunday, McCaffrey will have a Week 13 bye to improve the health of the AC joint in his right shoulder. Mike Davis will continue to lead Carolina's backfield as long as McCaffrey is sidelined.
