McCaffrey (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
McCaffrey got his typical veteran rest day Wednesday, but lingering stiffness in his ankle caused the Panthers to place a cap on his reps one day later. The team still expects him of suit up Sunday against the Saints, but his status now should be watched closely to see if he enters the weekend with a designation. D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard are the running backs directly behind McCaffrey on the depth chart.
More News
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Tops 100 yards on ground•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Scores despite quiet day•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Cuts shin, but practices fully•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Next game action slated for Week 1•
-
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Likely to be held out Friday•